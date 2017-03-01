Spanish trio scoop prestigious US architecture prize

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A team of three Spanish architects has won the 2017 Pritzker Architecture Prize, with the jury praising their work for blending buildings into landscapes and connecting time and place.

The award for Catalonia-based architects Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta was announced Wednesday by Tom Pritzker, chairman and president of the Chicago-based Hyatt Foundation, which sponsors the prize.

The three architects from Olot, in the northeast Catalonian region of Spain, have worked together collaboratively since founding an architecture firm in their hometown almost 30 years ago.

Pritzker winners receive a $100,000 (94,000-euro) grant. The award ceremony will be in Tokyo in May.

It is the second time in 39 years that the award has gone to Spain, following Rafael Moneo's win in 1996.