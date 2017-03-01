Ex-power player seeking probation in United bribe scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former top transportation official and mentor to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is seeking probation in a bribery scheme involving United Airlines.

Attorneys for David Samson filed court papers late Tuesday saying that the 77-year-old former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman has expressed remorse and that his actions didn't financially harm the public.

They also said he is in poor health.

Samson is scheduled for sentencing March 6.

Samson pleaded guilty last year to pressuring United to restart a money-losing flight to South Carolina, near where he has a second home.

United was in lease negotiations at the time with the Port Authority. The airline discontinued the flight shortly after Samson resigned in 2014.

Christie appointed Samson in 2011 after Samson headed his transition team.