EU unveils new ideas to ensure unity as UK prepares to leave

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive arm has unveiled new ideas to keep the bloc unified as Britain prepares to leave and rising far-right populism casts a shadow over the EU project.

The European Commission foresees five scenarios for Europe by 2025: to carry on as it has done; function as a single market only; do less but be more efficient; allow groups of member states to advance at their own pace; or do far more together.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that "it is the start of a process, not the end, and I hope that now an honest and wide-ranging debate will take place."

He wants EU leaders to discuss the so-called White Paper at their summit in Brussels on March 9-10.