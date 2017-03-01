Macedonia: Journalists attacked during protest rally

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia's government and main opposition party have condemned an attack against two journalists during a protest rally in the country's capital Skopje.

Reporter Aleksandar Todevski and cameraman Vladimir Zhelcevski, from the news website A1 On, were hospitalized after being attacked by five men late Tuesday. Both reporters were released Wednesday.

Thousands of Macedonians have joined peaceful protests in Skopje and other cities against demands by ethnic Albanian parties to make Albanian the country's second official language. The demand was made during coalition talks after general elections in December failed to produce an outright winner.

Police says they have detained several people in connection with the attack, but gave no other details.