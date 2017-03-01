EU takes step closer to allowing Ukrainians visa-free entry

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has moved a step closer to granting visa-free entry to citizens of Ukraine.

Negotiators from EU member countries and the European Parliament reached a deal late Tuesday to allow Ukrainians who have biometric passports to enter the EU for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

The visa waiver will apply to all members of the 28-nation EU except Britain and Ireland. It won't give Ukrainians the right to work in the EU.

The deal now has to be formally endorsed by the full European Parliament and by ministers from EU member countries.

European Parliament lawmaker Mariya Gabriel said that approving the visa waiver "is an important step forward toward reforming Ukrainian society by bringing people together, building bridges across borders."