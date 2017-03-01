MIC: Taiwan's semiconductor industry to continue outperforming the global average in 2017

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Bolstered by the increased demand for smartphone ICs in the second quarter of 2016, Taiwan's semiconductor industry as a whole managed to witness a stronger year-on-year growth in 2016, higher than the global average, according to Taipei-based IT research institute MIC (Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute).

In 2017, the Taiwanese industry is anticipated to continue growing steadily owing in large part to the growth in the fabless IC sector as a result of the increasing smartphone orders and the sustained momentum in the foundry industry as a result of advanced process technologies, the IT industry research and consulting firm said.

With regard to the global semiconductor market, the market will be able to resume single-digit growth in 2017 as the PC market decline is slowing down and automotive electronics demand is taking off, MIC said.

