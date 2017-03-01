MIC: Taiwan's semiconductor industry to continue outperforming the global average in 2017

  1. Home
By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/01 21:06

Taiwan's semiconductor industry witnessed a stronger YOY growth in 2016, higher than the global average, MIC said. (photo courtesy of TSMC)

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Bolstered by the increased demand for smartphone ICs in the second quarter of 2016, Taiwan's semiconductor industry as a whole managed to witness a stronger year-on-year growth in 2016, higher than the global average, according to Taipei-based IT research institute MIC (Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute).

In 2017, the Taiwanese industry is anticipated to continue growing steadily owing in large part to the growth in the fabless IC sector as a result of the increasing smartphone orders and the sustained momentum in the foundry industry as a result of advanced process technologies, the IT industry research and consulting firm said.

With regard to the global semiconductor market, the market will be able to resume single-digit growth in 2017 as the PC market decline is slowing down and automotive electronics demand is taking off, MIC said.

As part of the Institute for Information Industry, MIC is Taiwan's IT industry research and consulting firm providing intelligence, analysis, and strategic consulting services on global IT product and technology trends, focusing on markets and industries in Asia-Pacific.
