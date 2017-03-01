BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Appearing calm and solemn, two young women accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, are charged with murder. Many speculate the attack was orchestrated by North Korea, but Pyongyang denies any role. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 770 words, photos, video.

MALAYSIA-NKOREA-TEARFUL SUSPECTS — Because of a grainy security video that went viral online, she is now known to many as the LOL assassin. But as Doan Thi Huong arrived at a courthouse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to be formally charged with the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother two weeks ago, she had a very different look — tear-filled eyes and a bulletproof vest. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 300 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NKOREA-VX TOO TOXIC? — North Korea is strongly denying the findings of a Malaysian autopsy that suggest the deadly VX nerve agent was used to kill leader Kim Jong Un's half brother. North Korea's state-run news agency says the claim that small amounts of the extremely toxic nerve agent were detected in the corpse was an "absurdity" lacking "scientific accuracy and logical coherence." By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 590 words.

NKOREA-JAILED CANADIAN — A Canadian pastor serving a life sentence in North Korea has been allowed to meet with the Swedish ambassador in Pyongyang and telephone his family. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 360 words, photos.

TRUMP SPEECH-GLOBAL REACTION-THE LATEST — SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — A pair of suicide bombings, both claimed by the Taliban, hit the Afghan capital. SENT: 230 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-DRUG ADDICTS — Raheem Rejaey was a drug addict for 17 years. So he can feel the pain of other addicts as he searches for them in the streets of the Afghan capital. Clean for six years, the 54-year-old Rejaey volunteers for the Bridge Hope Health Organization, a group made of up of former addicts like himself who help get care and counseling to drug users. By Rahim Faiez. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CHINA-NEW COMBAT DRONE — China's latest-generation combat drone makes its maiden flight in what its developer says is a sign the country is catching up with industry leader the United States. SENT: 300 words.

ASIA-SAUDI ARABIA — Saudi Arabia pledges $1 billion in development finance for Indonesia and expands cooperation in other areas, deepening ties with Southeast Asia's biggest economy as the Saudi king and a huge entourage arrive for a 9-day visit. By Niniek Karmini and Stephen Wright. SENT: 530 words, photos.

VIETNAM-JAPAN-EMPEROR — Japan's emperor and empress, on a landmark visit to Vietnam, are expected to express their sympathies when they meet Thursday with Vietnamese women abandoned by their Japanese soldier husbands after World War II. By Tran Van Minh. SENT: 480 words, photos.

VIETNAM-CHINA-FISHING BAN — Vietnam slams a fishing ban China has imposed in parts of the disputed South China Sea, saying it violates Vietnamese sovereignty. SENT: 130 words.

CAMBODIA-SLAIN-ACTIVIST — A Cambodian man confesses in court to killing an outspoken government critic over an unpaid loan, but the victim's family said he's a scapegoat in a political assassination. By Sopheng Cheang. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-RIGHTS ABUSES — Sri Lanka's main ethnic Tamil party says the government has not fulfilled promises made to the United Nations including allowing a probe into war crimes allegations from a civil war that ended nearly eight years ago. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 400 words.

THAILAND-GHOST TOWER — The 49-story Bangkok high-rise was supposed to feature luxury condos for hundreds of newly affluent Thai families, but it was abandoned unfinished when the Asian financial crisis struck in 1997. Now called the "Ghost Tower," it's a monument to mistakes made and an object of curiosity to a steady stream of visitors. By Dake Kang. SENT: 850 words, photos.

JAPAN-FILM-RENEGADE DIRECTOR — Violence pulsates in Shinya Tsukamoto's early films, driving stories into nightmarish fantasies like in the award-winning 1989 "Tetsuo," which ridicules middle-class conformity with a man-becomes-machine metamorphosis. His more recent works still depict violence, though the Japanese director says the nature of the violence has changed — from whimsical "cyberpunk" horror to horrifying reality. That's why he identified so closely with Martin Scorsese's grueling epic, "Silence," which portrays the persecution of Christians in samurai-era Japan. Tsukamoto plays Mokichi, a poor villager and martyr. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global markets are mostly higher after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a relatively upbeat speech to the U.S. Congress. Investors were watching for signals on what's ahead in trade, regulations and tax policies, though they got few specifics. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 390 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-ECONOMIC SUMMIT— Participants in a regional economic summit agree to collectively fight the challenge of terrorism and push for greater collaboration in the areas of trade, energy and infrastructure development. By Asif Shahzad. SENT: 420 words, photos.

CHINA-INDUSTRY OVERHAUL — China will cut another 500,000 steel and coal jobs this year to reduce excess production capacity, the labor minister says, amid complaints the industries are flooding global markets and depressing prices. SENT: 220 words, photos.

CHINA-MANUFACTURING — China's factory activity picked up pace last month, adding to recent evidence that a key sector of the world's No. 2 economy is stabilizing. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 330 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australia's economy expanded at a faster-than-expected 1.1 percent annual pace in the final three months of last year, as resurgent coal and iron ore prices helped the country avoid recession. Had the economy shrunk for the December quarter, Australia would be in its first technical recession since 1991. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 250 words, photos.

