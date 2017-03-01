Brace for the cold: low temperature warning for 18 cities and counties

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a low temperature warning for 18 cities and counties from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

The mercury could dip to between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius north of Tainan, the bureau said.

After days of cold and humid weather, temperatures will modestly rebound on Wednesday before a strong cold air mass arrives in the evening, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The 18 cities and counties are Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Changhua, Chiayi and Tainan cities and Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Yilan and Hualien counties as well as the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu.

Temperatures will rebound on Friday, but dip again in the evening, and will hit 12 to 13 degrees on Saturday morning in those coastal areas.