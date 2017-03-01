Taiwanese Olympic medalist is confident of getting best results from Taipei Universiade

Taiwanese Olympic weightlifting bronze medalist Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) said in an interview last week that she is confident that she will get best results from Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade as she has been training for a series of competitions in the lead-up to the big event in August.

Kuo, who also won gold medals of the World Weightlifting Championships and Summer Universiade in Kazan in 2013, told Taipei Broadcasting Station that weightlifting is more than just lifting the barbells as seen on TV as it requires the skill of self assistance to safely lift weight several times the lifter’s body weight.

Kuo, who is a student of Ju Jen Catholic University, said she was in track and field and basketball teams when she was a junior high student, but her coach spotted her explosiveness and suggested that she switch to weightlifting, which turned out to be a good move because she had been getting better weightlifting results than she expected. And that’s how she stumbled into the world of weightlifting, she said.

She, who is a descendant of the Amis, an indigenous tribal people living along the east coast of Taiwan, picked the song Aka pisawad for the program to play. She said that she likes to listen to the song because the melody made her relax and the lyrics inspired her when she felt down and tired.

In the Amis language, "Aka pisawad" means “don’t give up,” she said. In 2014 just before the Incheon Asian Games, Kuo suffered a major injury when she was hit in the leg by weights up to more than 100 kg. Kuo reminisced at that very moment; she thought her athletic career was over. However, under the help of the medical and recovery team, Kuo faced this incident head-on and showed great willpower. She recovered just in time for the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. Even though she didn’t win a medal, she showed true character and inspired a whole country. But her perseverance and hard work paid off later in a even bigger event. Kuo won the bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

She said she has many tournaments to compete in the next few months and is training for them, which include the Asian Weightlifting Championships in April and the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games in May.

Kuo said the Taipei Universiade provides Taiwan’s athletes the comfort of competing at their own country and Taiwanese people the opportunity to cheer for the home athletes on their own soil. She has been looking forward to the moments of sharing the glory of winning with her compatriots, she said.

Weightlifting is one of the 21 sports in the Taipei Universiade. In the sport of weightlifting, two lifts must be executed: the snatch and the clean and jerk. Scoring is based on the sum of two lifts, where a lifter who fails to complete at least one successful snatch and one successful clean and jerk fails to total and is disqualified. Each weightlifter receives three attempts in each. Barbell weight is chosen by the lifter. Successful lifts are determined by judges and referees.