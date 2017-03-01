Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 1, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;12;77%;50%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;24;17;Partly sunny;25;18;NE;9;67%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;17;8;Cloudy;15;6;E;11;61%;74%;2

Algiers, Algeria;17;10;Mostly sunny;18;11;ESE;10;74%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;9;4;A little a.m. rain;8;4;SW;38;77%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;-10;-17;Sunny, but very cold;-9;-16;N;18;64%;5%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;15;2;Mostly sunny;12;2;ESE;14;61%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;-8;-13;Low clouds;-5;-10;SW;10;75%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;31;21;A thunderstorm;33;24;NNE;16;69%;71%;7

Athens, Greece;19;10;Mostly sunny;18;6;NNE;15;45%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;23;17;A shower in the a.m.;25;17;SSW;10;65%;55%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;24;12;A morning shower;23;10;WSW;30;42%;57%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;ESE;10;72%;79%;7

Bangalore, India;32;13;High clouds;32;16;ESE;12;22%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;36;23;Abundant sunshine;34;22;S;15;47%;2%;10

Barcelona, Spain;14;8;Partly sunny;16;9;NNE;11;76%;6%;3

Beijing, China;7;-3;Sunny and milder;12;-2;W;13;26%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;15;1;Mostly sunny, mild;15;5;ENE;7;51%;8%;3

Berlin, Germany;9;3;A little a.m. rain;8;4;W;30;71%;63%;1

Bogota, Colombia;18;9;A t-storm in spots;17;7;ESE;11;77%;73%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;26;19;A t-storm in spots;28;18;E;8;74%;70%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;11;2;Showers around;11;2;WNW;16;72%;63%;2

Brussels, Belgium;9;5;A passing shower;9;4;SSW;29;57%;56%;2

Bucharest, Romania;18;8;Hazy sun;13;4;SW;9;64%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;9;0;Partly sunny;12;1;WNW;12;63%;50%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;33;25;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;SSW;15;60%;84%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;30;18;A t-storm in spots;31;17;SSW;7;42%;73%;7

Busan, South Korea;13;5;Decreasing clouds;12;2;NW;17;60%;25%;4

Cairo, Egypt;25;13;Partly sunny;24;13;N;12;50%;4%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;S;16;56%;25%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;26;21;Partly sunny;28;21;E;7;54%;35%;11

Chennai, India;32;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;E;9;62%;14%;8

Chicago, United States;9;-3;P.M. snow showers;4;-7;NW;12;59%;87%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;30;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;SSW;11;74%;74%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;6;1;A stray shower;4;2;W;12;81%;77%;0

Dakar, Senegal;25;19;Sunny and breezy;24;19;N;28;70%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;19;4;Sunny;19;6;E;7;29%;1%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SE;13;72%;53%;9

Delhi, India;29;13;Hazy sun;28;13;N;10;50%;0%;7

Denver, United States;7;-6;Mostly sunny;10;-4;SW;8;30%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;30;17;Hazy sun and warm;34;17;S;8;47%;2%;8

Dili, East Timor;32;22;A t-storm or two;31;22;WSW;7;78%;74%;7

Dublin, Ireland;9;2;Afternoon rain;8;3;SW;28;75%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;13;3;Rain and drizzle;9;1;N;9;58%;95%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;18;12;Mostly sunny;18;12;E;11;74%;1%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;20;16;Pleasant and warmer;25;16;SSE;11;50%;11%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;25;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ENE;9;81%;72%;9

Havana, Cuba;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;NE;9;66%;44%;8

Helsinki, Finland;4;1;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;SW;15;91%;67%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;34;22;SE;9;54%;23%;9

Hong Kong, China;20;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;E;17;34%;0%;9

Honolulu, United States;26;20;Spotty showers;26;20;SW;19;74%;76%;8

Hyderabad, India;34;19;Hazy sunshine;34;19;SE;11;25%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;24;10;Partly sunny;23;9;N;15;51%;27%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;16;10;Showers around;11;7;N;14;76%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSW;8;76%;89%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;31;24;Mostly sunny;30;21;N;19;46%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;27;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NW;8;72%;74%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;11;-2;Plenty of sunshine;9;-4;WSW;8;33%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;32;16;Hazy sun;32;16;NNW;8;21%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;23;9;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;SW;11;45%;26%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;38;18;Sunny and very warm;36;18;NNW;23;13%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;11;4;Variable cloudiness;10;4;SSW;12;73%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;ENE;20;59%;40%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;24;Rather cloudy;33;23;W;8;62%;41%;6

Kolkata, India;33;18;Hazy sun;34;20;SSW;9;46%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;31;24;Afternoon t-storms;32;24;ENE;8;77%;90%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;11;5;A t-storm in spots;13;5;ENE;13;72%;66%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSW;8;70%;47%;9

Lima, Peru;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;22;SSE;11;68%;26%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;16;9;Partly sunny;17;10;SW;7;75%;69%;4

London, United Kingdom;9;3;Variable clouds;10;5;SSW;29;57%;58%;2

Los Angeles, United States;23;10;Sunny and nice;27;11;N;5;21%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;30;23;Clearing;32;23;SSW;9;62%;12%;8

Madrid, Spain;15;4;Mostly sunny;16;5;NNW;6;70%;8%;4

Male, Maldives;29;27;A shower or two;31;28;ENE;18;68%;92%;8

Manaus, Brazil;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;ENE;11;77%;77%;7

Manila, Philippines;31;23;A shower in places;31;23;E;11;66%;63%;10

Melbourne, Australia;33;15;Mostly sunny;28;18;S;13;60%;52%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;28;10;A passing shower;24;11;NNE;11;38%;62%;12

Miami, United States;29;23;A shower or t-storm;29;20;NW;12;71%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;7;1;Thickening clouds;7;2;SSW;11;69%;61%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;32;25;Sunshine and nice;32;25;E;20;61%;26%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;31;22;Sunshine, a t-storm;33;20;N;14;65%;86%;6

Montreal, Canada;10;-3;Snow in the morning;-2;-11;W;18;59%;82%;1

Moscow, Russia;4;1;Rain and ice;4;0;WSW;14;85%;88%;1

Mumbai, India;37;20;Hazy sun;35;19;NNW;16;41%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;28;12;Partly sunny;29;15;NNE;18;42%;7%;9

New York, United States;21;8;Partly sunny, cooler;10;0;WNW;36;33%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;21;8;A shower in spots;20;8;W;9;55%;79%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;0;-8;Cloudy with a flurry;-4;-7;SW;14;89%;73%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;11;5;Spotty showers;12;4;WNW;11;72%;80%;4

Oslo, Norway;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;NNE;6;60%;59%;1

Ottawa, Canada;7;-7;A bit of a.m. snow;-6;-14;WNW;30;53%;62%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;29;26;Cloudy with a shower;29;25;NE;8;78%;71%;7

Panama City, Panama;33;24;Partly sunny;33;25;NW;16;61%;44%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;ENE;15;82%;66%;9

Paris, France;12;5;Partly sunny;12;5;SSE;19;47%;40%;2

Perth, Australia;37;23;More clouds than sun;32;21;SE;13;49%;63%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;23;Partly sunny, nice;34;22;ENE;15;43%;6%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;28;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ENE;10;71%;71%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;20;E;10;40%;1%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;6;4;Showers around;10;2;W;23;53%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;6;-4;Mostly sunny;4;-6;SW;12;45%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;18;10;A p.m. t-storm;19;8;SSE;17;75%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;20;8;Mostly sunny;20;10;ESE;6;76%;3%;5

Recife, Brazil;32;26;Downpours;30;26;SE;16;78%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;-1;-6;Becoming cloudy;1;-6;ENE;6;46%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;5;1;A little p.m. rain;5;1;E;11;86%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;WNW;9;59%;55%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;23;14;Sunshine and nice;26;14;SSE;14;36%;5%;9

Rome, Italy;16;4;Clouds and sun;15;5;SE;8;71%;23%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;7;2;A morning shower;4;1;S;16;70%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;15;5;Mostly sunny;15;6;WNW;10;68%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;29;17;Partly sunny;29;18;ENE;20;54%;25%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;27;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;21;68%;58%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;26;18;Partly sunny;26;18;N;10;71%;20%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;26;9;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;W;8;28%;26%;14

Santiago, Chile;30;13;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;SSW;10;63%;44%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;21;NNE;12;65%;2%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;15;6;Partly sunny;17;8;SSE;7;64%;66%;3

Seattle, United States;10;6;Rain and drizzle;9;7;S;23;82%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;10;0;Partial sunshine;7;-4;WNW;13;62%;12%;4

Shanghai, China;16;3;Chilly with sunshine;9;2;NW;18;39%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;28;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;N;16;81%;87%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;19;2;Hazy sun;13;1;WSW;19;54%;3%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;E;30;66%;58%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;5;0;Cloudy with a shower;5;0;W;12;71%;55%;0

Sydney, Australia;24;21;Showers and t-storms;26;21;S;18;75%;92%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;21;13;Partly sunny;17;11;ENE;15;55%;9%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;4;1;Cloudy with a shower;4;0;S;16;78%;78%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;8;1;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;N;11;68%;57%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;14;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;3;S;10;62%;28%;3

Tehran, Iran;16;5;Inc. clouds;15;7;NNE;12;26%;27%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;20;13;Some sun, a shower;19;13;SSE;14;71%;81%;6

Tirana, Albania;17;4;Hazy sunshine;17;4;NE;7;47%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;11;6;A little rain;11;5;NNE;15;85%;82%;1

Toronto, Canada;13;-5;Much colder;1;-6;NW;29;47%;34%;3

Tripoli, Libya;22;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;ESE;5;67%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;20;8;Sunny and pleasant;20;9;SE;6;72%;6%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-2;-16;Plenty of sunshine;1;-16;W;11;70%;31%;3

Vancouver, Canada;6;3;Chilly with rain;6;3;SSE;16;76%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;11;3;Showers around;13;1;WNW;17;54%;60%;2

Vientiane, Laos;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;SE;10;37%;3%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;7;0;A little p.m. rain;6;1;SW;14;67%;82%;1

Warsaw, Poland;10;1;A little p.m. rain;10;3;W;20;73%;75%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;22;16;Partly sunny;20;15;NE;15;79%;8%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;37;19;Partly sunny;35;21;WSW;8;42%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;4;-6;Cloudy;5;-2;E;3;57%;28%;3

