Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 1, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;SW;8;77%;50%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;75;63;Partly sunny;76;65;NE;6;67%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;62;46;Cloudy;60;44;E;7;61%;74%;2

Algiers, Algeria;62;50;Mostly sunny;64;52;ESE;6;74%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;48;40;A little a.m. rain;46;39;SW;24;77%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;14;1;Sunny, but very cold;16;4;N;11;64%;5%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;60;36;Mostly sunny;54;36;ESE;9;61%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;17;9;Low clouds;24;15;SW;6;75%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;89;71;A thunderstorm;91;75;NNE;10;69%;71%;7

Athens, Greece;67;50;Mostly sunny;64;42;NNE;9;45%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;74;63;A shower in the a.m.;76;62;SSW;6;65%;55%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;76;53;A morning shower;73;49;WSW;18;42%;57%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;91;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;ESE;6;72%;79%;7

Bangalore, India;90;55;High clouds;90;61;ESE;7;22%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;96;74;Abundant sunshine;93;71;S;9;47%;2%;10

Barcelona, Spain;58;47;Partly sunny;62;48;NNE;7;76%;6%;3

Beijing, China;45;27;Sunny and milder;54;28;W;8;26%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;59;34;Mostly sunny, mild;59;42;ENE;4;51%;8%;3

Berlin, Germany;48;38;A little a.m. rain;47;38;W;19;71%;63%;1

Bogota, Colombia;64;49;A t-storm in spots;63;44;ESE;7;77%;73%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;80;66;A t-storm in spots;83;64;E;5;74%;70%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;52;36;Showers around;53;35;WNW;10;72%;63%;2

Brussels, Belgium;48;40;A passing shower;49;40;SSW;18;57%;56%;2

Bucharest, Romania;64;46;Hazy sun;56;39;SW;5;64%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;48;33;Partly sunny;53;34;WNW;8;63%;50%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;91;78;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;SSW;9;60%;84%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;85;64;A t-storm in spots;87;62;SSW;4;42%;73%;7

Busan, South Korea;56;42;Decreasing clouds;53;35;NW;10;60%;25%;4

Cairo, Egypt;77;56;Partly sunny;75;55;N;8;50%;4%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;78;61;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;S;10;56%;25%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;79;69;Partly sunny;83;70;E;4;54%;35%;11

Chennai, India;90;71;Clouds and sun, nice;90;72;E;5;62%;14%;8

Chicago, United States;49;26;P.M. snow showers;39;20;NW;7;59%;87%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;85;77;A shower or t-storm;89;77;SSW;7;74%;74%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;42;34;A stray shower;39;35;W;7;81%;77%;0

Dakar, Senegal;76;66;Sunny and breezy;75;66;N;17;70%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;67;40;Sunny;67;43;E;4;29%;1%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;90;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SE;8;72%;53%;9

Delhi, India;84;55;Hazy sun;82;56;N;6;50%;0%;7

Denver, United States;45;22;Mostly sunny;50;26;SW;5;30%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;86;62;Hazy sun and warm;93;62;S;5;47%;2%;8

Dili, East Timor;90;72;A t-storm or two;88;72;WSW;4;78%;74%;7

Dublin, Ireland;48;36;Afternoon rain;46;37;SW;17;75%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;55;38;Rain and drizzle;48;34;N;6;58%;95%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;65;54;Mostly sunny;64;54;E;7;74%;1%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;67;61;Pleasant and warmer;77;60;SSE;7;50%;11%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;77;62;A t-storm in spots;77;62;ENE;6;81%;72%;9

Havana, Cuba;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;85;69;NE;6;66%;44%;8

Helsinki, Finland;39;33;Rain and snow shower;38;30;SW;9;91%;67%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;74;Partly sunny, nice;93;72;SE;5;54%;23%;9

Hong Kong, China;68;56;Sunny and pleasant;71;57;E;10;34%;0%;9

Honolulu, United States;78;69;Spotty showers;79;67;SW;12;74%;76%;8

Hyderabad, India;93;65;Hazy sunshine;93;67;SE;7;25%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;75;50;Partly sunny;74;49;N;9;51%;27%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;61;50;Showers around;52;45;N;9;76%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;88;76;A t-storm or two;88;75;SSW;5;76%;89%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;89;75;Mostly sunny;86;70;N;12;46%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;80;58;A t-storm in spots;77;60;NW;5;72%;74%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;52;29;Plenty of sunshine;49;26;WSW;5;33%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;90;62;Hazy sun;89;60;NNW;5;21%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;73;49;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;SW;7;45%;26%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;100;65;Sunny and very warm;97;64;NNW;14;13%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;52;40;Variable cloudiness;50;39;SSW;8;73%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;86;75;An afternoon shower;87;74;ENE;12;59%;40%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;92;74;Rather cloudy;92;74;W;5;62%;41%;6

Kolkata, India;91;65;Hazy sun;94;68;SSW;6;46%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;87;76;Afternoon t-storms;90;76;ENE;5;77%;90%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;52;41;A t-storm in spots;55;41;ENE;8;72%;66%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;90;78;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SSW;5;70%;47%;9

Lima, Peru;84;73;Clouds and sun;85;72;SSE;7;68%;26%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;60;48;Partly sunny;62;50;SW;5;75%;69%;4

London, United Kingdom;48;38;Variable clouds;50;41;SSW;18;57%;58%;2

Los Angeles, United States;74;50;Sunny and nice;80;52;N;3;21%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;87;74;Clearing;89;74;SSW;6;62%;12%;8

Madrid, Spain;59;39;Mostly sunny;61;40;NNW;4;70%;8%;4

Male, Maldives;84;81;A shower or two;87;82;ENE;11;68%;92%;8

Manaus, Brazil;85;74;A t-storm in spots;84;74;ENE;7;77%;77%;7

Manila, Philippines;88;73;A shower in places;89;73;E;7;66%;63%;10

Melbourne, Australia;91;59;Mostly sunny;82;64;S;8;60%;52%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;83;50;A passing shower;75;52;NNE;7;38%;62%;12

Miami, United States;84;73;A shower or t-storm;84;69;NW;7;71%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;45;33;Thickening clouds;45;35;SSW;7;69%;61%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;90;77;Sunshine and nice;90;78;E;12;61%;26%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;88;71;Sunshine, a t-storm;91;69;N;9;65%;86%;6

Montreal, Canada;49;27;Snow in the morning;28;12;W;11;59%;82%;1

Moscow, Russia;39;34;Rain and ice;38;32;WSW;9;85%;88%;1

Mumbai, India;99;68;Hazy sun;95;66;NNW;10;41%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;82;54;Partly sunny;84;58;NNE;11;42%;7%;9

New York, United States;70;46;Partly sunny, cooler;50;32;WNW;22;33%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;70;47;A shower in spots;67;46;W;6;55%;79%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;31;18;Cloudy with a flurry;25;19;SW;9;89%;73%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;52;41;Spotty showers;53;39;WNW;7;72%;80%;4

Oslo, Norway;38;27;Mostly cloudy;37;26;NNE;3;60%;59%;1

Ottawa, Canada;44;19;A bit of a.m. snow;21;6;WNW;19;53%;62%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;85;78;Cloudy with a shower;85;78;NE;5;78%;71%;7

Panama City, Panama;92;76;Partly sunny;92;77;NW;10;61%;44%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;84;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;ENE;9;82%;66%;9

Paris, France;53;42;Partly sunny;53;42;SSE;12;47%;40%;2

Perth, Australia;99;73;More clouds than sun;89;70;SE;8;49%;63%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;98;74;Partly sunny, nice;94;72;ENE;9;43%;6%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;83;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ENE;6;71%;71%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;92;69;Mostly sunny;93;68;E;6;40%;1%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;43;40;Showers around;50;35;W;15;53%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;43;24;Mostly sunny;39;21;SW;8;45%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;65;50;A p.m. t-storm;66;46;SSE;11;75%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;68;47;Mostly sunny;69;50;ESE;4;76%;3%;5

Recife, Brazil;89;79;Downpours;87;79;SE;10;78%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;30;22;Becoming cloudy;33;22;ENE;3;46%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;42;33;A little p.m. rain;41;33;E;7;86%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;94;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;WNW;5;59%;55%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;74;57;Sunshine and nice;78;57;SSE;9;36%;5%;9

Rome, Italy;60;38;Clouds and sun;59;41;SE;5;71%;23%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;44;36;A morning shower;39;34;S;10;70%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;59;42;Mostly sunny;60;43;WNW;6;68%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;83;63;Partly sunny;83;65;ENE;12;54%;25%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;81;74;Mostly sunny;83;74;E;13;68%;58%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;78;64;Partly sunny;79;65;N;6;71%;20%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;79;48;Partly sunny, nice;79;49;W;5;28%;26%;14

Santiago, Chile;86;55;Clouds and sun, nice;80;55;SSW;6;63%;44%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;83;69;Mostly sunny;84;70;NNE;7;65%;2%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;60;42;Partly sunny;62;46;SSE;4;64%;66%;3

Seattle, United States;50;42;Rain and drizzle;47;45;S;15;82%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;51;33;Partial sunshine;45;25;WNW;8;62%;12%;4

Shanghai, China;61;37;Chilly with sunshine;48;36;NW;11;39%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;83;77;Couple of t-storms;85;77;N;10;81%;87%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;67;36;Hazy sun;55;34;WSW;12;54%;3%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;83;74;Mostly sunny;84;74;E;19;66%;58%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;41;33;Cloudy with a shower;41;31;W;8;71%;55%;0

Sydney, Australia;76;69;Showers and t-storms;80;70;S;11;75%;92%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;71;56;Partly sunny;62;52;ENE;9;55%;9%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;39;34;Cloudy with a shower;39;32;S;10;78%;78%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;46;35;Rain and drizzle;43;31;N;7;68%;57%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;58;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;37;S;6;62%;28%;3

Tehran, Iran;61;41;Inc. clouds;59;44;NNE;7;26%;27%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;68;56;Some sun, a shower;66;56;SSE;9;71%;81%;6

Tirana, Albania;63;39;Hazy sunshine;62;39;NE;5;47%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;52;42;A little rain;52;42;NNE;9;85%;82%;1

Toronto, Canada;55;22;Much colder;34;21;NW;18;47%;34%;3

Tripoli, Libya;72;52;Mostly sunny;67;52;ESE;3;67%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;67;47;Sunny and pleasant;69;48;SE;4;72%;6%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;28;4;Plenty of sunshine;33;3;W;7;70%;31%;3

Vancouver, Canada;44;38;Chilly with rain;44;37;SSE;10;76%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;51;37;Showers around;56;34;WNW;10;54%;60%;2

Vientiane, Laos;88;62;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;SE;6;37%;3%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;45;32;A little p.m. rain;43;34;SW;9;67%;82%;1

Warsaw, Poland;49;34;A little p.m. rain;50;37;W;13;73%;75%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;71;60;Partly sunny;67;59;NE;9;79%;8%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;99;67;Partly sunny;95;69;WSW;5;42%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;40;22;Cloudy;42;29;E;2;57%;28%;3

_____

_____

