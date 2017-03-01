The Latest: Pence says Trump showed 'big heart' in speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is giving President Donald Trump high marks for his speech to a joint session of Congress, saying he showed his "broad shoulders, big heart, reaching out, focusing on the future."

Pence, who sat behind Trump in the House chamber Tuesday evening with House Speaker Paul Ryan, said the president was directly involved in crafting the hourlong talk.

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Wednesday, Pence said Trump "was literally rewriting the speech on the afternoon" of his appearance on Capitol Hill.

Asked which White House aides played major roles in writing the speech, Pence replied, "This was all him. The president stepped up and told America where he wants to go and many Americans said yes."

3:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump gave Republican congressional leaders a rallying cry and even a roadmap as they try to push through a sweeping and divisive agenda on health care, taxes and more.

In his first address to a joint session of Congress, Trump said largely what GOP leaders were hoping to hear Tuesday night, staying on-message and talking in optimistic tones, even weighing in at one point to settle a brewing dispute over how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

House Speaker Paul Ryan declared the speech a "home run," pointing to Trump's embrace for the first time of tax credits — a central element in the Republican plan to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.