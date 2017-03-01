Japan emperor to meet abandoned Vietnam families of soldiers

Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attend a wreath laying ceremony at the mausoleum of the late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Mi
Japan's Emperor Akihito walks with Empress Michiko during a wreath laying ceremony at the mausoleum of the late Vietnamese President Ho
Japan's Emperor Akihito, center, and Empress Michiko, right, are shown the way during a wreath laying ceremony at the mausoleum of the
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko bow during a wreath laying ceremony at the mausoleum of the late Vietnamese President Ho Ch
Japan's Emperor Akihito, fourth from right, walks with Empress Michiko, third from right, during a wreath laying ceremony at the mausol
Japan's Emperor Akihito, left, and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang watch a honor guard marching band from a podium during an offici
Japan's Emperor Akihito, left, shakes hands with Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wedne
Japanese Emperor Akihito, center left, Empress Michiko, left, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien pose for
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Japan's emperor and empress, on a landmark visit to Vietnam, are expected to express their sympathies when they meet with Vietnamese women abandoned by their Japanese soldier husbands after World War II.
Hatsuhisa Takashima, Emperor Akihito's press secretary, says 16 surviving wives and their children were invited to meet with the emperor and empress on Thursday.
Some 600 to 800 Japanese soldiers remained in Vietnam and trained Ho Chi Minh's Viet Minh to fight the French forces after Japan surrendered to the allies in 1945. But many of the soldiers were forced to return to Japan, leaving behind their Vietnamese wives and children.
Many of the Vietnamese families faced economic hardship and discrimination after the husbands left.