Luxembourg fends off cyberattack on government sites

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Luxembourg authorities say they have fended off a cyberattack that sought to swamp official servers with connection requests, and there was no data breach.

Gilles Feith, the chief of the CTIE government IT center, said Wednesday that it was the first time the Luxembourg official sites had been targeted to such an extent.

It first reported on Monday a so-called DDoS , or "distributed denial of service" attack, which is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources. Feith said the government was able to continue work normally, even though many sites were affected.

He did not have immediate information about the origin of the attack.