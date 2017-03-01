Yuanta Life employees suspected of selling client info to con artists

Taipei (Taiwan News)—Three employees from Yuanta Financial Holdings insurance arm, Yuanta Life, were summoned by prosecutors in Tainan City for allegedly selling clients personal information to fraud gangs, a person familiar with the matter told Apple Daily.

The Tainan District Prosecutors Office requested Yuanta Life for assistance in a phone scam investigation last Friday, in which a suspect was illegally acquiring personal information, said the company.

Prosecutors deployed from the Tainan office searched for evidence at Yuanta Life's headquarters in Taipei last Friday.

Tainan Chief Prosecutor Chen Chien-hung (陳建弘) confirmed prosecutors brought back some information related to the case from a warrant search on Feb. 24, 2017, and the case is still under investigation.

Managers from the insurance company's legal, IT and auditing departments were summoned by prosecutors for questioning to clarify whether client information had been leaked by employees, said Chen.

Yuanta Life's chief was not summoned by prosecutors, and managers questioned are witnesses of the case, he added.

The insurance company declined to comment on the case, saying it was still under investigation, and Yuanta Life was cooperating with prosecutors by providing related information.

Clients insurance rights and company operations are unaffected by the ongoing probe, said Yuanta Life, adding it was a victim as well and hoped the inquest could soon reveal the truth.