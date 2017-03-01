Afghan official: 2 separate suicide bombings in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that a suicide car bomber attacked at the gates of a police station in the western part of the capital Kabul.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Wednesday that a gun battle between police and an unknown number of armed attackers was ongoing.

Meanwhile a second suicide bomber on foot carried out another attack in eastern Kabul.

Danish said two people were wounded in the attack and the bomber's target was an office belonging to the national intelligence service.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for both attacks.