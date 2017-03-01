As Mardi Gras revelry ends with a party, Lent begins

Revelers congregate at the start of the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Geral
A member of the New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies walks down St. Charles Avenue ahead of the Zulu Parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, T
Revelers march through the streets during the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo
Donald Saint Pierre, left, dressed as Russian President Vladimir Putin, revels with Michael Nuwer, dressed as his bride U.S. President
Revelers play music at the start of the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Geral
People dressed as members of the press corps being attacked by a flock of Donald Trump's tweets march in the Society of Saint Anne Mard
Revelers blow trumpets at the start of the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Ge
A woman encourages revelers below as she throws beads from a balcony, while the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras parade passes below in
A child walks through a crowd of revelers at the start of the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28,
Revelers fake wrestle on a small float during the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP P
A reveler dressed as Joseph Hazelwood, captain of the Exxon Valdez, rides in the street during the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras par
Revelers toss beads from the balcony of the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Bourbon Street Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
Revelers congregate on Bourbon Street as seen from the Royal Sonesta Hotel during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (A
In this image made from a video provided by FOX10 News authorities respond to the scene after an SUV driven by a 73-year-old man accele
In this image made from a video provided by FOX10 News authorities investigate the scene after an SUV driven by a 73-year-old man accel
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The party is over in New Orleans as Mardi Gras comes to a close.
Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, for many Christians a period of reflection or fasting ahead of Easter.
On the last day of revelry, thousands of people took to the streets.
They wore elaborate costumes and watched the parades along St. Charles Avenue.
At midnight, police held a ceremonial clearing of Bourbon Street to symbolize the end of the season.
Carnival starts on Jan. 6 and includes parades in various parts of the city as well as other cities and towns along the Gulf Coast.
This year, Fat Tuesday was marred by a crash. In the Alabama beach town of Gulf Shores, police said a car accidentally plowed into a band, injuring 12 people.