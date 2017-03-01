Dongsha Island opens for environmental education tours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Dongsha Island, an island national park in the South China Sea, will open for three environmental education group tours for college students between June and August.

Students interested in visiting the island should apply through their school and sign up for an interview to join one of the tours before March 22.

The park is located on Dongsha Island in the South China Sea and includes the atolls and surrounding sea areas, covering a total of 3,537 square kilometers. Featuring a large atoll landscape, Dongsha is known for its rich coral reef ecosystem, also known as a "marine rainforest," which nurtures abundant species of marine life.

The national park was officially founded in 2007, and has since been off-limits to the general public in order to preserve and protect the unique marine ecological resources of the atoll.

The Ministry of Education noted that the tours started in 2011 with two small groups allowed each year, and it will add one more group this year as it has been popular among college students.