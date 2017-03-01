Taiwan rolls out first phase of water rationing this year

Taipei (Taiwan News)—Rainfall over the 228 holidays only slightly alleviated the water shortage situation at the Shihmen Dam by adding an additional six days of water supply, but was insufficient to halt the first phase of water rationing implemented in northern Taiwan starting Thursday.

Even though rainfall over the week amounted to 68 millimeters added 15 million metric tons of fresh water supply to Shihmen water reservoir, the reservoir's daily water usage is 2.6 million metric tons, sufficing six days of water supply.

Areas subjected to water rationing include Banqiao and Xinzhuang districts in New Taipei City, Linkou, Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County, which all rely on the Shihmen Dam for water supply.

The first phase of water rationing will be scheduled from nighttime to early morning, but the lowering water pressure by 5 percent is expected to have limited effect on facilities equipped with water tanks, according to Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰）, deputy director-general of the Water Resource Agency (WRA).

However, he recommended people residing at the ends of the water pipeline or in higher altitude areas to store up water.

Plans to reduce irrigation water for farming will also be introduced, while government agencies and state-owned enterprises will be requested to refrain from using water for watering plants, cleaning fences, outer walls and ditches and other less pressing issues.

Water levels at Shihmen Reservoir measured 231.38 meters, hovering just slightly above the severe water restriction level of 223 meters as of Feb. 28, 2017. Total water retention capacity at the reservoir is down to 51.84 percent, equivalent to 104.38 million metric tons.

Rainfall from last December to March fell short of expectations, with more than eight counties and cities reporting lower than anticipated rainfall, reported WRA.

At a meeting to address the looming drought on Feb. 21,2017, WRA officials downgraded Xinzhuang and Banqiao districts, Linkou, Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County water levels—from tightening water supply “green light”— to first phase of water rationing “yellow light.”

Miaoli County, Taichung City, Chiayi County and Tainan City water levels were also downgraded to “green light” on Feb. 23, 2017, while Kaohsiung City and other regions remained in the water abundant “blue light” segment.

Water levels at several major reservoirs in Taiwan are falling to below 50 percent of capacity, including second Baoshan Dam's 47.75 percent, Zengwen Dam’s 46.74 percent, and Nanhua Dam's 48.2 percent.

The Central Weather Bureau forecasts a potential wet weather system to reach Taiwan from March 5-9, which might bring torrential rain.

In the meantime, if weather conditions are met the WRA will continue to carry out artificially induced precipitation.