Taoyuan Airport MRT to be officially open for operation on Thursday

Taipei (Taiwan News)--The Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line (桃園機場捷運) will be officially open for operation on Thursday (March 2), with discount fare of 50 percent off the normal prices for the first month, according to the Airport MRT.

The normal ticket prices will apply starting on April 2. The ticket price from the Taipei Main Station to the airport is NT$160 (about US$5.5).

The route, which totals 53 km in length, comprises 24 stations, spanning across Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Taoyuan City.

The first Express Train from Taipei Main Station to the airport will leave at 6 a.m. and the last train at 10:58 p.m., while the first Commuter Train from Taipei Main Station to Zhongli (Huanbei Station) will leave at 6:08 a.m. and the last train at 11:05 p.m.

The interval between trains is 15 minutes, according to the Airport MRT’s official website. For more information, please consult the complete timetable on the website.

Certain airlines’ flight and luggage check-in can be done at the Taipei Main Station from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and the check-in will apply only to passengers whose flights leave after 9 a.m., the Airport MRT said. The check-in needs to be processed three hours before the flight leave, the Airport MRT added.