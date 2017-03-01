Photo of the Day: Hugh Jackman receives Taiwanese Wolverine glove puppet

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Australian star Hugh Jackman, well-known for his role as Wolverine, and English actor Patrick Stewart, who plays Professor X in the X-Men movie series arrived in Taiwan later Sunday to promote the film "Logan."

At the press conference on Feb. 28, both actors were given Taiwanese glove puppets in the likeness of their X-Men characters from the movie company 20th Century Fox. Hugh Jackman said he will treasure the amazing gift forever, and will have to find a way to keep it away from his children.

When asked about his impression of Taiwan, Jackman said he tried the Taiwanese street dishes stinky tofu and chicken heart, and found them very delicious. He was also impressed by Taiwanese traditional culture. Stewart said he will have a part of Taiwan in his heart and mind forever.