Tamils want Sri Lanka to fulfill promises to UN rights body

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's main ethnic Tamil party says the government has not fulfilled promises made to the United Nation, including allowing a probe into war crimes allegations from a civil war that ended nearly eight years ago.

Mathiaparanan Abraham Sumanthiran, a lawmaker from the Tamil National Alliance, told the foreign media in Colombo on Tuesday his party is willing to give the government more time to fulfill promises made to the U.N human rights council in 2015, but under a strict timetable and a monitoring process.

His comments came as a U.N. human rights session began in Geneva, where Sri Lanka plans to seek more time.

In a joint resolution in 2015 at the U.N. Human Rights Council, Sri Lanka promised to work toward ethnic reconciliation, including investigating alleged wartime abuses.