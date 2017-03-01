Aluminum residue exceeds safety levels at three water purification plants

Taipei (Taiwan News)—Traces of aluminum detected in drinking water at three water treatment facilities and one water distribution center in northern Taiwan were above regulated safety levels, according to a latest test report by the Environment Protection Administration (EPA).

An estimated 80,000 people are affected by the aluminum laced drinking water pumped out from water purification plants in the Zhongfu area and Shiding District in New Taipei City, and in Guanxi in Hsinchu County.

Excessive intake of aluminum by the human body can lead to dementia, and can be hazardous for people with existing kidney problems.

The EPA survey of 362 water treatment facilities nationwide detected aluminum residue in drinking water at the plants exceeded the regulated 0.3 parts per million (ppm), with the facility in Shiding District reporting highest aluminum levels of 0.458 ppm.

Aluminum levels in Guanxi water purification plant trailed in second with 0.347 ppm, while water distribution site in Guanxi recorded 0.329 ppm, and Zhongfu with 0.314 ppm.

This is the second consecutive year that the aluminum residue exceeded norm at the water treatment facility in Zhongfu.

The water treatment facilities were each fined NT$60,000 (US$1,953.57) by EPA offices for violating the Drinking Water Management Act, and asked to improve drinking water quality.

Water contamination was ruled out by EPA chief Yuan Shaw-ying as the cause of higher-than-norm aluminum residue in the water found at the facilities, and the case is considered accidental.

Aluminum salts used in the water treatment process to remove mud, sand and other impurities by precipitation is the more likely source of high aluminum levels, explained Yuan.

Heavy rainfall over the past week might have contributed to turbidity in the water source, requiring more chemicals reactants during the water purification process that led to higher levels of aluminum residue in the drinking water, explained Yuan.

The 0.3 ppm aluminum residue safety level introduced by EPA in 2014 is nearly double that of the World Health Organization (WHO) safety levels of 0.15 ppm.

Consumption of large quantities of aluminum can damage the central nervous system, causing deteriorating brain function and offset dementia, said Yen Tzung-hai (顏宗海), chief of toxicology department at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

However, he noted aluminum in drinking water has low toxicity levels and only about 1 percent of the metal is absorbed by people with healthy kidney functions, while the remaining content is expelled from the body in the form of urine.

Still, high aluminum content in drinking water presents potential risks for those with kidney diseases, especially those with low kidney function or on dialysis, said Yen.

He urged the government to step up its regulations for aluminum residue in drinking water to meet international standards.