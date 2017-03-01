Michigan man to be sentenced in the slayings of 4 children

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict faces sentencing in the slayings of his two young children and two stepchildren at his suburban Detroit home.

Gregory Green is due Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to second-degree murder in September's carbon monoxide poisonings of Koi and Kaleigh Green -- ages 5 and 4 -- and the shooting deaths of Chadney and Kara Allen -- 19 and 17 -- in his Dearborn Heights home.

His wife, Faith Green, was shot and slashed but survived. She was mother to all four children. Gregory Green was biological father to Koi and Kaleigh.

A sentence agreement calls for him to serve 45 to 100 years in prison.

Gregory Green previously spent 16 in prison for killing his first wife, who was pregnant.