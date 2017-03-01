Galchenyuk scores in OT as Canadiens beat Blue Jackets 1-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime for the second straight night and Carey Price made 26 saves as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to three games.

Price got his third shutout this season. He started after Al Montoya backed the Canadiens in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory at New Jersey on Monday.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots for the Blue Jackets, who had won two straight.

Montreal's Max Pacioretty thought he had scored 1:11 into overtime after a beautiful pass by Andrei Markov. The puck crossed the line on Pacioretty's rebound, but the play was whistled dead first, and a lengthy video review did not overturn the call.

With Columbus' Seth Jones in the box for holding, Galchenyuk scored with a slap shot from the point that soared into the roof of the net at 3:53 of the extra period.

CAPITALS 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson had two goals and an assist to help Washington beat New York in Kevin Shattenkirk's first game with the Capitals.

Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored and Braden Holtby stopped 29 shots as the NHL-best Capitals gave Barry Trotz his 700th career victory. Evgeny Kuznetzov and Matt Niskanen had two assists each.

Shattenkirk, acquired from St. Louis on Monday night, had four shots on goal in 17:57 of ice time.

Brady Skjei scored in the first period and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 34 saves as the Rangers lost for the second time in three days on home ice after going 5-0-1 in their previous six at Madison Square Garden.

WILD 6, JETS 5

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jason Zucker scored with 2:10 left in the third period to lift Minnesota over Winnipeg.

Erik Haula set up Zucker's 20th goal of the season by racing after a loose puck and sending a backhand pass across the slot. Zucker scored right as a Winnipeg power play ended.

Haula, Mikael Granlund, Tyler Graovac, Ryan White and Marco Scandella also scored for the Wild, and Granlund, newcomer Martin Hanzal and Chris Stewart each had two assists.

Winnipeg's Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit before Zucker's winner.

Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault each had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg.

Rookie Patrik Laine scored his 31st goal of the season and added an assist. Adam Lowry also scored.

STARS 3, PENGUINS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Antoine Roussel capped Dallas' three-goal third period and the Stars rallied for a win over Pittsburgh.

The loss dropped second-place Pittsburgh seven points behind Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division leader Washington.

Dallas entered nine points behind the second wild card in the West and in a selling mode that had sent three veteran players to contenders in trades.

Pittsburgh led 2-0 on goals by Evgeni Malkin in the first period and Jake Guentzel in the second.

Brett Ritchie scored the Stars' first goal at 3:40 of the third. Jason Spezza tied the game at 9:41 with a shot that was deflected high and off Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin into the net.

Just 55 seconds later, Roussel put a wrist shot past goalie Matt Murray from the left faceoff circle.

Stars goalie Antti Niemi made 18 saves.

BRUINS 4, COYOTES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Riley Nash scored a short-handed goal after Colin Miller was ejected for a bone-rattling hit that sent Arizona's Alexander Burmistrov to the hospital, and Boston pulled away with a three-goal second period.

Miller was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for knocking Burmistrov out of the game in the second period. The Coyotes center remained motionless on the ice for several minutes but gave a thumbs-up with both hands as he was wheeled off on a stretcher.

The Coyotes said he was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Boston has won six of seven games since firing coach Claude Julien and replacing him with Bruce Cassidy.

Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots for the Bruins. Mike Smith stopped just 10 of Boston's 14 shots in the first two periods. He was replaced at the start of the third by Louis Domingue, who had 11 saves.

OILERS 2, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milan Lucic and Mark Letestu scored and Cam Talbot made 25 saves to lead Edmonton over St. Louis.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins assisted on both goals for the Oilers, who finished their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

Talbot, making his league-best 57th start of the season, snapped a two-game losing streak.

Paul Stastny scored for St. Louis as the Blues lost their first game since trading defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Jake Allen stopped 23 of 25 shots and St. Louis dropped its fourth straight coming off a six-game winning streak.

FLAMES 2, KINGS 1, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TJ Brodie scored on a breakaway 1:47 into overtime, lifting Calgary in goalie Ben Bishop's first game with Los Angeles.

Brodie was sprung free from the blue line by a 100-foot pass by Mikael Backlund and made a nifty deke to beat Bishop for his fifth goal of the season.

Red-hot Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary. The Flames are 6-0-1 in their last seven and climbed within two points of the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division. They currently hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Bishop made 28 saves two days after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 30-year-old had a few superb stops, especially during a challenging second period.

Tanner Pearson got his team-leading 21st goal for Los Angeles.

FLYERS 4, AVALANCHE 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wayne Simmonds scored a pair of first-period goals, Steve Mason made 33 saves and Philadelphia snapped out of an offensive funk with a victory over Colorado.

Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the third time in their past 10. Philadelphia had just eight goals in those seven losses.

Mason returned to the net after serving as the backup for Michal Neuvirth for the past seven games and earned his second shutout of the season and 32nd of his career.

The NHL-worst Avalanche lost their 18th in the past 22 games to drop to 17-41-3.

PANTHERS 3, HURRICANES 2, SO

SUNRISE, Florida (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the shootout and the Florida Panthers got a much-needed win over the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Roberto Luongo stopped all three Carolina skaters in the shootout after making 23 saves.

Jaromir Jagr scored his 761st career goal. Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Panthers.

Florida snapped a three-game losing streak and won at home for the first time in five games.

Sebastian Aho and Lee Stempniak scored for Carolina, and Cam Ward stopped 29 shots.

The Hurricanes have lost seven of their past eight games.

PREDATORS 5, SABRES 4, OT

BUFFALO, New York (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored his second goal of the game 2:45 into overtime and Nashville came back to beat Buffalo for its fourth straight win.

Forsberg had a goal and an assist in the final nine minutes of the third period to lead the Predators back from a 4-2 deficit. Forsberg has 10 goals and four assists during a six-game point streak.

Ryan Johansen, Colin Wilson and Mike Fisher also scored for the Predators.

Kyle Okposo, Brian Gionta and Jake McCabe each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Evander Kane also scored and Robin Lehner made 36 saves. Buffalo has lost four in a row.