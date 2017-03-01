South Africa makes 279-8 in 4th ODI vs. New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers both made half-centuries to guide South Africa to 279-8 on Wednesday in the fourth limited-overs cricket international against New Zealand.

Du Plessis made a patient 67 off 97 balls and shared a 65-run partnership with opener Hashim Amla (40) after Quinton de Kock was dismissed without scoring in the first over of the match.

De Villiers lived up to his reputation as one of the best closers in the game with an unbeaten 72 off just 59 deliveries for his 52nd ODI half century, steering South Africa to a competitive total on a slow and turning pitch.

For the first time in an ODI at home, New Zealand opened the bowling with two spinners and it paid instant dividends when 36-year-old Jeetan Patel, recalled to the Black Caps lineup, removed de Kock for a first-ball duck.

Captain Kane Williamson used five bowlers in the first nine overs as he sought to unlock the secrets of a Seddon Park pitch which proved as difficult to read for the bowlers as the batsmen.

Amla struck two fours and a six from three balls bowled by Trent Boult in the eighth over and seemed set for a more substantial score when he made a misjudged a quicker ball from Patel and deflected it back on to his stumps.

Du Plessis hit four boundaries in his innings which ended when he was caught by Mitchell Santner at short mid-wicket off the bowling of James Neesham.

Supported by Chris Morris (28) and Wayne Parnell (29), de Villiers picked up the scoring rate in the final five overs, blasting four fours and three sixes. A model of consistency, the South African captain made scores of 37 not out, 42 and 85 in the three previous games to help South Africa to a 2-1 series lead.

Patel finished with 2-57 from his 10 overs while Santner, Boult, Tim Southee and Neesham each took one wicket.