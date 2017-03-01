Finance Minister: Feb. exports data likely positive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Finance Minister Sheu Yu-Jer (許虞哲) said today that he believes Taiwan’s February export performance improved from the previous year, according to a UDN report.

Sheu’s comments were made at a Legislative Council Finance Committee meeting. While he is upbeat on the performance in the month, official data has not yet been released.

A significant factor in this year’s performance was the earlier Lunar New Year—the holiday was in February last year, affecting exports. Last February’s exports totaled US$17.755 billion (NT$546 billion), with exports for subsequent months reaching much higher.

In addition, despite the holiday in January, exports increased 7 percent year-on-year in the month to US$23.74 billion. Imports also increased 8.4 percent year-on-year in January to US$20.25 billion.

February exports also benefited from a boom in the semiconductor industry as well as an increase in international agricultural raw material prices.

The Ministry of Finance indicated that this year’s global economic outlook is better than last year, mainly thanks to the tech industry. However, U.S. trade protection policies may have an adverse effect on exports down the road.

The ministry also observed that export dependency has fallen in major world markets over the last six years, particularly with China focusing on greater consumption of domestic brands.