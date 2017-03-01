The Latest: $50,000 reward in Jewish cemetery vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on Jewish cemetery vandalism in Philadelphia (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Various donors have come forward to offer a reward adding up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest in the vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

The donors include the Anti-Defamation League, a city councilman, the city's mayor and a local Fraternal Order of Police lodge.

Police say hundreds of headstones at Mount Carmel Cemetery were damaged over the weekend.

On Tuesday, dozens of volunteers from various faiths started doing general cleanup and mapping of graves in one-hour shifts ahead of major repairs at the cemetery.

Police have not determined who was behind the vandalism or the motive.

___

5:50 p.m.

Dozens of volunteers from various faiths are helping clean up a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia where vandals damaged hundreds of headstones.

The volunteers are doing general cleanup and mapping of graves in one-hour shifts ahead of major repairs at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Fifty-two-year-old landscaper Michael Bristow of Philadelphia, who is Catholic, was among those who showed up Tuesday.

He says he assumes kids from a neighboring playground were responsible. He says "I thought this was all over with" and asked "why is this still going on."

One volunteer came from Boston.

Police have not determined who was behind the vandalism or the motive. The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and the Fraternal Order of Police is offering $3,000.

___

9:30 a.m.

Scores of volunteers are expected to help in an organized effort to clean up and restore a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia where vandals damaged hundreds of headstones.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia says the work at Mount Carmel Cemetery will start Tuesday and take place each afternoon.

Volunteers of all faiths began showing up at the cemetery starting Sunday after news of the vandalism spread. A building trades union group has also offered its services for free.

Police have not yet determined who was behind the vandalism or the motive. The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and the Fraternal Order of Police is offering $3,000.