Long-distance bus fare hikes take effect today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Fare increases on intercity buses took effect today, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said, with more bus companies following suit on March 4 and later in the month.

The price hikes are part of the government’s plan to improve safety on bus routes following the deadly accident that claimed the lives of 33 people on National Freeway No. 5 on Feb. 13.

While some bus routes saw significant increases, there were some concessions on other routes that allowed for smaller price hikes. Some routes and companies were also given time to delay the price hikes. The fare adjustments were not as high as the DGH had originally proposed.

Kuo-Kuang (國光) announced that its fare from Taichung to Tainan will increase from NT$100 (US$3.25) to NT$200 but has not set a date for the fare adjustment. The fare for Ubus (統聯) from Taipei to Tainan increased from NT$220 to NT$370 per passenger.

Other bus companies instituting fare hikes today include Kamalan, Solar and Yalan. Additional bus companies will raise fares later this month. Aloha has not set any fare increases and will wait before making any announcement, Apple Daily reported.

While the largest fare increases were on routes from Taipei to Tainan and Taichung to Tainan, other routes saw much less significant increases. Kamalan’s fares from Taipei to Yilan increased from NT$129 to NT$137. Capital Bus (首都) fares rose from NT$120 to NT$128 on its Taipei-Yilan route.

Last week the government announced that it would restrict long-distance one-day bus tours, with a plan to institute a maximum distance of 300 kilometers per day per driver, or 200 kilometers if mountainous roads were included in the itinerary. Companies that failed to heed the new guidelines could face fines ranging from NT$10,000 to NT$50,000, according to Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰).

As the driver of the most recent accident--Taiwan’s worst in 30 years—had been nearing the end of a 14-hour shift, the government determined that fatigue was a significant factor in the crash. Authorities believe that the fare hikes will reduce the long shifts that have plagued the industry.

In addition to the fare hikes, the government stepped up inspections of buses during the 228 holiday weekend, which uncovered some safety standards violations.