The Latest: Trump to issue call for health care overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's first address to Congress Tuesday night (all times local):

8:03 p.m.

The former governor of Kentucky says Republicans are trying to "rip affordable health insurance" away from the people who most need it.

Former Gov. Steve Beshear plans to give the Democratic Party's formal response to President Donald Trump's address to Congress Tuesday night. In advance excerpts, Beshear says the more than 20 million Americans benefiting from former President Barack Obama's health care law aren't "aliens from a distant planet." Beshear says they're friends and neighbors who now face "life and death" decisions because of the GOP effort to kill that law.

Beshear says Trump's attacks on intelligence agencies, the press, federal courts and others are "eroding our democracy" and reckless.

The 72-year-old Beshear is best known for expanding health coverage in his deep red state under Obama's law.

_____

7:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump will issue a broad call for overhauling the nation's health care system and revving up the U.S. economy when he delivers his first address to Congress Tuesday night. But he could leave anxious lawmakers with few specific guidelines for tackling the complicated legislative priorities that have divided his own Republican Party.

In one surprise, Trump may also voice support for immigration legislation, a senior administration official said ahead of the address. During a traditional pre-speech lunch with news anchors, Trump said he was open to a "compromise" bill that could include legalization for some of the millions of people living in the U.S. illegally and a pathway to citizenship for the "Dreamers" — people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.