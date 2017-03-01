IS using more suicide vehicles and armed drones in Mosul

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's defense chief says Islamic State fighters are increasing the use of Mad Max-style suicide vehicles and commercial drones armed with grenades in their defense of the Iraqi town of Mosul.

Australian Defense Force Chief Mark Binskin on Wednesday likened the vehicles used by the Islamic State group against Iraqi government troops to those featured in the George Miller-directed post-apocalyptic movie franchise.

Binskin also told a Senate committee the militants are more commonly using publicly-available drones armed with grenades and other small weapons over the urban environment of west Mosul.

Iraqi forces launched the push to take the western half of Mosul from the Islamic State group last week. Australia provides fighter jets to the U.S.-led coalition that supports Iraq troops.