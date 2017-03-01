Colorectal cancer rare but rising among millennials, Gen X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorectal cancer mostly strikes middle-aged and older people, but new research shows a disturbing rise in cases among young adults.

Tuesday's study is a reminder that while this type of cancer is rare in the young, no one should ignore symptoms.

About 135,000 new cases of colorectal cancer are diagnosed each year, and overall rates have dropped in recent years. Fewer than 15,000 cases annually are among people younger than 50.

But the American Cancer Society study found cases are rising among younger adults. In fact, rates of rectal cancer are increasing by about 3 percent a year in 20- and 30-somethings.

It's not clear why. Risk factors include obesity, lack of physical activity and a diet high in red or processed meat and low in fruits and vegetables.