Nicaraguan woman thrown into fire during exorcism, dies

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan officials say a 25-year-old woman died after being thrown into a fire to drive "demons" from her body.

The woman, Vilma Trujillo Garcia, suffered burns over 80 percent of her body.

Vice President Rosario Murillo called her death "regrettable."

Prosecutors say evangelical pastor Juan Gregorio Rocha Romero and four other people have been arrested in her death.

Rocha Romero told the newspaper La Prensa that the woman fell into the fire and a demon exited her body.

The victims' husband, Reynaldo Peralta Rodriguez, said the mother of two was taken inside a church last week when members thought she was possessed after allegedly trying to attack people with a machete.