Mexican official: We'll take migrants rights issue to UN

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top diplomat says his country "will not hesitate" to take the issue of migrant rights to the United Nations high commissioner for human rights if the U.S. government violates their rights.

Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray said Tuesday that Mexico has already held a working meeting with the U.N. office.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to step up deportations, and some activists say U.S. agents are violating migrants' rights to due process.

Videgaray stressed to Mexico's Senate that he has told U.S. officials that Mexico will not accept deportees from third countries. A U.S. security policy statement had raised the possibility that non-Mexicans could be returned to Mexico if they entered the U.S. from that country.