BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, March 1

TODAY

Best Buy reports its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. The Commerce Department issues construction spending data for January. The Federal Reserve releases its latest survey of business conditions around the country.

INDUSTRY SPOTLIGHT

Online brokerages go for broke

Shares of companies that let investors trade stocks online sank Tuesday after Fidelity became the latest company to cut fees. It's the latest skirmish in an industry battle that's benefiting small investors.

CENTERPIECE

Tricks of the trade

The U.S. trade deficit widened last year to its biggest amount since 2012. With President Donald Trump pledging to cut deficits and create jobs, here's a look at the U.S.'s top five trading partners.

STORY STOCKS

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Perrigo (PRGO)

Priceline (PCLN)

Target (TGT)

Nutrisystem (NTRI)

Hertz Global (HTZ)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

FUND FOCUS

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth (TRBCX)

Despite struggles in the broader large-growth category, this Silver-rated fund remains a "solid choice for the long run," Morningstar says, citing experienced managers, reasonable fees and a strong parent company.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.