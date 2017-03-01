South Africa: Commonwealth Games a no-go unless costs cut

South Africa's hosting of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is in serious doubt after the sports ministry said the country won't stage it unless costs are reduced.

Soon after the statement from sports minister Fikile Mbalula's office, the English city of Liverpool said it was willing to step in as a replacement host, with Liverpool's mayor sending a letter to the British government indicating its willingness.

Preparations in South Africa's east coast city of Durban have been troubled ever since it was awarded the games as the only candidate in September 2015.

Durban failed to get a financial guarantee from the government and also didn't make other commitments required by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

South Africa was viewed as a possible future host of the Olympics but that's looking less and less likely.