The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 26, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Moana (2016)
2. Hacksaw Ridge
3. Arrival
4. Manchester By the Sea
5. Moonlight
6. Doctor Strange (2016)
7. Trolls
8. Nocturnal Animals
9. The Edge of Seventeen
10. Florence Foster Jenkins
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Manchester By the Sea
2. Moonlight
3. A Man Called Ove
4. Loving
5. The Lobster
6. Captain Fantastic
7. American Honey
8. XX
9. 12 Years a Slave
10. They Call Us Monsters
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.