The Latest: FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as hate crime

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Kansas bar that some witnesses said was racially motivated (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

The FBI is confirming for the first time that it is investigating as a hate crime last week's Kansas bar shooting that killed an Indian man and wounded another.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that it bases that probe on "the initial investigative activity" involving the Feb. 22 attack at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

The FBI is declining additional comment, citing the investigation.

Witnesses to the shooting said 51-year-old suspect Adam Purinton yelled "get out of my country" at 32-year-olds Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani before opening fire.

Kuchibhotla was killed and Madasani was wounded. Both were working as engineers for GPS device-maker Garmin.

Another bar patron who tried to intervene also was wounded.

Purinton is charged with murder and attempted murder.

___

10:22 a.m.

An aide says Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer plan to meet with India's consul general over a bar shooting that left an Indian engineer dead and another wounded.

Brownback spokeswoman Melika Willoughby said the meeting will take place later this week. She said Brownback and Colyer plan to express their condolences and express their support for the Indian community.

Willoughby did not provide further details about the meeting in an email Monday evening.

