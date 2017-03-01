Mexican Senate makes it easier to transfer foreign credits

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's Senate has approved a bill that will make it easier for students returning to Mexico to get credit for their studies abroad.

Mexican students deported or voluntarily returning from the United States once had to go through bureaucratic hurdles to enroll in the country's schools or transfer academic credits.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to deport more Mexicans who entered that country illegally. But the Senate stressed the changes will also help students who move between schools within Mexico.

Among the changes approved Tuesday will be allowing faster, more computer-based transfer of credits. Before, identity documents and academic transcripts required a certified translation and a government-certified authentication known as an apostille.