Gunmen shoot and wound Argentine tourist in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police say gunmen shot and wounded an Argentine tourist in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival when the car she was riding in strayed into a slum.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the Morro dos Prazeres slum located next to the bohemian Santa Teresa neighborhood.

Police said Natalia Lorena Cappetti was in stable condition in a hospital, where she was taken with wounds to her legs and stomach.

Capetti's husband and a Spanish couple were also in the car but were unhurt.

Police said the gunmen fled without stealing anything.