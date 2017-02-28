Dominican Republic murder suspect is captured in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal restaurant shooting in the Dominican Republic last summer has been captured in New Jersey.

Federal immigration officials say 35-year-old Kelbin Perez De Los Santos shot a man in July 2016 after they had a verbal altercation. They say he soon fled the country and eventually came to the United States.

U.S. marshals determined that De Los Santos was likely living in the Hackensack area, and they tracked him to an apartment there. He was arrested Feb. 23 on immigration violations, and officials say they will seek to deport him to the Dominican Republic, where he will face murder charges.

The arrest was made public Tuesday.