EU indicates Swiss immigration compromise is acceptable

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments are indicating that a compromise on a Swiss referendum result calling for some immigration limits is acceptable, if the principle of freedom of movement for EU workers is respected.

Three years ago, the Swiss narrowly backed immigration curbs. The nationalist Swiss People's Party hoped to cap the number of people from the EU who can work in Switzerland, but the bloc warned quotas could damage ties.

In December, Switzerland's parliament approved a measure requiring employers to give priority to Swiss citizens and residents for jobs, but stopping short of having EU quotas.

Switzerland isn't part of the 28-nation EU but has close ties to the bloc. EU nations said Tuesday the immigration compromise can be implemented in line with EU rules if Switzerland "clarifies outstanding open issues."