Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Banks and other financial companies are leading a modest decline in early trading on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones industrial average is coming off its longest winning streak in 30 years.

Online brokers are posting sharp declines Tuesday after Fidelity announced a cut in trading commissions. Other brokerages followed suit. ETrade Financial dropped 6.3 percent and Charles Schwab fell 3.3 percent.

Target plunged 13.6 percent after its profit missed forecasts. The company also issued a weak outlook.

The Dow fell 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,816. The Dow reached its 12th consecutive record high close a day earlier.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,365. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,850.