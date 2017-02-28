The Latest: Port city of Mobile celebrates Fat Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on Mardi Gras celebrations that end with Fat Tuesday, the culmination of the Carnival season (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

The port city of Mobile, Alabama, is transforming itself into one big parade route for the climax of Mardi Gras season, Fat Tuesday.

Government offices and many businesses will be closed as parades roll almost continuously through the city starting Tuesday morning.

The weather is supposed to be good, and tens of thousands of people are expected to line parade routes trying to catch colorful beads, Moon Pies and Mardi Gras trinkets.

Alabama parades also are planned in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach on the Baldwin County side of Mobile Bay.

New Orleans gets most of the crowds and attention around Mardi Gras, but Mobile bills itself as having the nation's oldest Mardi Gras celebration.

The Christian season of Lent leading up to Easter begins Wednesday.

___

2:35 a.m.

Thousands of people are expected to throng the streets for Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

Fat Tuesday is the culmination of the city and region's Carnival season.

Some of the biggest parades will take place along the St. Charles Avenue parade route.

Families, tourists and locals generally set up their chairs and ladders early to get a good seat for catching the trinkets thrown by riders on the floats.

In another part of the city, people dressed in elaborate costumes will take part in the St. Anne's parade, an eclectic walking parade.

At the stroke of midnight, police on horseback will do a ceremonial clearing of revelers on Bourbon Street to mark the formal end of the Mardi Gras season before Lent begins Wednesday.