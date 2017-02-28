WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--LIVERPOOL-KLOPP'S CONCERNS

As another title challenge sputters in the English Premier League and even Champions League qualification looks in doubt, questions are being asked about whether Jurgen Klopp can make Liverpool great again. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 750 words, photos.

TEN--CLAY DEMISE

RIO DE JANEIRO — The days of clay-court tennis in Latin America are numbered. The clay-court circuit lost a major event several years ago when this week<s Mexican Open in Acapulco switched to hard-courts. The Rio Open that ended on Sunday is almost certain to be next. By Stephen Wade. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1800 GMT.

CAR--F1-TESTING

MONTMELO, Spain — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton records the fastest time and the most laps on day two of Formula One preseason testing. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 270 words, photos. UPCOMING. 400 words, photos by 1730 GMT.

TEN--DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Defending champion Stan Wawrinka is upset by Damir Dzumhur 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 270 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Sociedad hosts Eibar with a chance to move past Atletico Madrid for fourth place in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — German Cup quarterfinals: Eintracht Frankfurt hosts second-division Arminia Bielefeld, then third-tier side Sportfreunde Lotte welcomes Borussia Dortmund. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

TURIN, Italy — Holder Juventus hosts Napoli in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2145 GMT.

SOC--ZIDANE-PIQUE

MADRID — After Barcelona defender Gerard Pique blasts referees in Spain, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he is proud of his players for being respectful to match officials. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT.

SOC--LAS PALMAS-JESE?S RETURN

MADRID — Jese Rodriguez has struggled since leaving Real Madrid last summer, and he will be facing his former club for the first time looking to end Las Palmas? four-game losing streak. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1800 GMT.

SOC--DEPORTIVO-COACH

MADRID — Relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna has hired former Real Betis coach Pepe Mel. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1500 GMT.

SOC--AFRICA'S NEW PLAYER

HARARE, Zimbabwe — The man driving the campaign to unseat longtime African soccer boss Issa Hayatou is a multi-millionaire Zimbabwean property mogul with a love for brightly colored designer suits and for posting cellphone videos showing off his flamboyant lifestyle. By Enock Muchinjo and Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE 2018

PARIS — Riders in the 2018 Tour de France will set off from the Passage du Gois, a causeway that Atlantic Ocean tides cover twice a day. SENT: 220 words.

CAS--VALCKE APPEAL

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Former FIFA official Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn his 10-year ban from soccer. SENT: 110 words.

OTHER STORIES:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Durant leads Warriors over 76ers. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Granlund lifts Wild over Kings in OT. SENT: 320 words, photos.

