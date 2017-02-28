Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 28, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;16;82%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;N;10;72%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;22;12;Cooler with rain;14;8;N;21;61%;91%;2

Algiers, Algeria;17;10;Mostly sunny;16;10;ESE;11;75%;3%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;7;3;A couple of showers;9;5;WSW;27;77%;86%;2

Anchorage, United States;-7;-16;Partly sunny;-10;-20;N;15;69%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;14;4;Mostly sunny;13;3;ESE;8;57%;4%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;-3;-15;Colder;-8;-12;WSW;9;92%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;34;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NE;8;74%;66%;6

Athens, Greece;19;10;Clouds and sun;19;10;W;11;65%;57%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;24;19;A few showers;25;17;NW;8;67%;83%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;26;11;Mostly cloudy;25;12;SSE;13;27%;65%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;SSW;9;70%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;33;14;Clouds and sun;32;14;E;15;21%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;S;14;48%;12%;10

Barcelona, Spain;18;7;Mostly sunny;16;8;WSW;17;60%;4%;4

Beijing, China;15;2;Partly sunny;8;-3;NE;22;18%;25%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;22;10;Cooler, morning rain;14;1;W;15;65%;65%;3

Berlin, Germany;10;4;An afternoon shower;8;4;SW;16;66%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;18;9;A t-storm in spots;18;9;ESE;10;77%;75%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;26;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;NNW;11;76%;73%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;13;5;Showers around;11;3;WSW;22;58%;70%;2

Brussels, Belgium;7;3;Afternoon rain;8;5;WSW;20;75%;85%;2

Bucharest, Romania;17;6;Clouds and sun;18;8;SW;7;73%;65%;3

Budapest, Hungary;17;5;Partly sunny, cooler;9;1;WNW;17;65%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;31;25;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;E;12;66%;66%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;30;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SSW;7;49%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;13;3;Cloudy;13;5;SW;10;55%;81%;3

Cairo, Egypt;26;14;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;NW;15;48%;1%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;SSE;22;69%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;27;21;Sun and some clouds;26;21;ENE;6;61%;38%;11

Chennai, India;32;22;Variable cloudiness;32;22;ENE;8;62%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;17;6;Rain to snow;7;-2;WNW;17;75%;83%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;31;24;Downpours;32;25;SE;11;73%;99%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;6;2;A quick shower;6;1;SW;20;76%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;24;19;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;19;N;26;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;28;10;Sunshine and cooler;19;5;N;13;33%;13%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;31;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NE;18;77%;55%;9

Delhi, India;33;15;A p.m. t-storm;30;14;N;8;48%;56%;7

Denver, United States;5;-7;Mostly sunny;7;-6;WSW;8;31%;5%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;29;16;Hazy sunshine;33;17;SSE;6;43%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;33;23;A thunderstorm;30;22;N;7;78%;86%;8

Dublin, Ireland;8;1;Occasional rain;8;2;W;18;78%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;9;4;A few showers;10;3;N;7;61%;99%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;19;11;Plenty of sun;18;11;N;8;69%;1%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;23;17;Cloudy with a shower;20;16;NW;12;73%;46%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;24;15;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ENE;10;76%;65%;9

Havana, Cuba;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;19;ESE;11;61%;2%;9

Helsinki, Finland;4;1;A little p.m. snow;4;1;NW;10;92%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;34;23;Sun and clouds;34;24;E;7;55%;40%;9

Hong Kong, China;20;14;Nice with some sun;22;13;NNE;10;65%;24%;5

Honolulu, United States;26;20;Showers, some heavy;25;20;SSE;13;76%;94%;5

Hyderabad, India;35;17;Hazy sunshine;34;18;SE;11;27%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;21;12;Spotty showers;22;10;NNE;16;58%;89%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;13;7;Partly sunny, mild;16;9;SSW;13;68%;26%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SW;9;79%;80%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;32;24;A shower in places;32;24;WSW;19;59%;48%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;23;14;A t-storm in spots;26;16;SSE;6;69%;55%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;9;1;Mostly sunny;10;0;WSW;8;42%;3%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;27;17;Hazy sunshine;31;16;NW;11;30%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;21;8;A t-shower in spots;24;10;WSW;9;53%;48%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;35;20;Sunny and hot;38;20;N;14;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;8;3;Clouds and sun;13;4;SSE;17;74%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;30;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;ENE;16;60%;67%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SW;8;73%;65%;5

Kolkata, India;32;17;Hazy sun;33;19;S;9;43%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;ENE;6;79%;93%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;13;6;A t-storm in spots;12;5;SSE;12;73%;79%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSW;9;70%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;29;23;Turning sunny;28;23;SSE;11;68%;42%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;15;10;Periods of sun;16;9;NW;7;81%;26%;2

London, United Kingdom;7;2;A little p.m. rain;8;4;WSW;18;83%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;18;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;N;5;31%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;29;25;Rather cloudy;31;23;WSW;9;62%;12%;7

Madrid, Spain;14;4;Partly sunny;15;4;WSW;9;64%;14%;4

Male, Maldives;30;26;Showers, some heavy;30;27;NE;21;83%;97%;5

Manaus, Brazil;28;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ESE;8;78%;77%;7

Manila, Philippines;31;24;A stray shower;32;23;ENE;10;62%;59%;9

Melbourne, Australia;34;15;Sunny and very warm;31;15;SW;13;44%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;28;11;Mostly sunny;28;9;NNE;12;27%;1%;13

Miami, United States;29;23;Some sun, a shower;29;22;SE;17;64%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;10;5;Cloudy, p.m. rain;12;0;WSW;19;81%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;E;23;60%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;28;22;Partly sunny;29;22;NE;15;60%;37%;7

Montreal, Canada;7;5;Mild with rain;12;-4;N;12;84%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;2;1;A bit of a.m. snow;4;1;S;15;81%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;37;25;Hazy and hot;36;24;NNW;14;34%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;28;14;A t-storm in spots;27;14;NNE;22;53%;43%;10

New York, United States;15;12;Spotty showers;22;9;WSW;27;69%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;21;12;Mostly sunny;20;10;WNW;16;51%;29%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;-1;-7;A little a.m. snow;-1;-9;SW;6;93%;80%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;11;0;A little p.m. rain;12;4;ENE;7;53%;81%;4

Oslo, Norway;4;1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-3;SSW;8;81%;76%;0

Ottawa, Canada;6;3;Rain;9;-10;NW;16;90%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;29;26;Cloudy with a shower;29;26;ENE;11;78%;74%;7

Panama City, Panama;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;16;64%;55%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;28;23;Showers, some heavy;29;23;ENE;12;81%;96%;5

Paris, France;7;5;Afternoon rain;11;5;WSW;22;68%;76%;1

Perth, Australia;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;SE;15;40%;27%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;24;Sunny;35;23;ENE;12;46%;23%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;Thunderstorm;31;24;N;13;83%;82%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;33;21;Partly sunny;34;21;ENE;9;41%;4%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;8;3;Showers around;8;4;SW;21;57%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;12;2;Cooler with rain;6;-4;NNW;9;89%;88%;1

Quito, Ecuador;19;10;A t-storm in spots;19;10;N;19;74%;78%;10

Rabat, Morocco;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;E;10;73%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;32;26;Showers;32;26;E;13;70%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;1;-5;Mostly sunny;1;-6;E;6;48%;1%;1

Riga, Latvia;7;1;Occasional rain;6;1;SW;11;95%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;26;WNW;9;61%;59%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;21;12;A morning shower;23;14;SE;14;36%;76%;9

Rome, Italy;15;8;Periods of sun;15;3;NE;9;61%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;4;3;Rain and drizzle;5;2;SSE;11;77%;80%;1

San Francisco, United States;14;6;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;WNW;8;63%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;17;ENE;20;56%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;E;23;70%;66%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;26;18;Partly sunny;26;19;NNE;9;71%;29%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;26;9;Sunshine and nice;27;9;ENE;8;28%;25%;14

Santiago, Chile;31;15;Mostly sunny;31;15;SW;9;51%;44%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;Sun and some clouds;28;21;N;12;74%;31%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;14;9;Periods of sun;15;7;WSW;7;72%;28%;2

Seattle, United States;7;5;Rain and drizzle;10;6;S;17;75%;79%;1

Seoul, South Korea;11;1;Occasional rain;10;1;NNE;9;53%;83%;2

Shanghai, China;15;7;Showers around;15;4;NNW;21;59%;83%;5

Singapore, Singapore;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;N;9;81%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;19;4;Afternoon rain;17;2;WNW;13;64%;91%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;A shower in spots;29;22;ENE;32;67%;65%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;5;1;Cloudy with a shower;6;1;SW;16;84%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;27;20;Showers and t-storms;25;20;S;21;80%;93%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;18;14;Decreasing clouds;21;13;SW;11;64%;14%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;7;1;Periods of rain;4;1;NNW;11;90%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;10;3;A shower in the p.m.;11;2;NNW;9;71%;85%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;16;1;Mild with sunshine;13;1;NNE;10;58%;7%;4

Tehran, Iran;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;NE;12;27%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;26;14;A stray shower;21;14;SW;8;59%;57%;5

Tirana, Albania;21;12;Periods of rain;17;4;N;14;72%;74%;2

Tokyo, Japan;9;2;Thickening clouds;12;5;NNE;11;59%;70%;4

Toronto, Canada;7;4;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;-7;WNW;30;85%;85%;3

Tripoli, Libya;19;11;Sunshine;21;11;NE;13;51%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;22;10;Partly sunny;19;8;W;14;66%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-8;-18;Sunny and warmer;-1;-16;ESE;9;72%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;6;1;Rain and drizzle;6;3;SSE;8;64%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;13;4;Showers around;11;3;WSW;23;50%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;31;17;Sunny and warmer;32;18;E;9;45%;8%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;10;4;Occasional rain;9;1;WSW;17;79%;61%;0

Warsaw, Poland;14;4;A little a.m. rain;8;2;SW;18;72%;64%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;21;15;Sunny and breezy;21;15;N;28;72%;26%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;37;18;Sunshine and warm;36;20;WSW;8;45%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;8;-8;Mostly sunny;4;-7;NE;3;68%;2%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius