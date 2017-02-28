BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — A high-level North Korean delegation arrives in Kuala Lumpur seeking the body of leader Kim Jong Un's half brother, the victim of a nerve-agent attack that many suspect the North itself of orchestrating. The body of Kim Jong Nam, killed Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur's airport, is at the center of a heated diplomatic battle between North Korea and Malaysia. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 860 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST.

MALAYSIA-NKOREA-KIM JONG NAM — The heavy-set man got out of a Macau taxi one night last September, heading to the lobby bar at one of the city's most expensive hotels. The bar at the Wynn Macau is a quiet place, where the women are often in evening dresses and the gamblers can relax with $300 Cuban cigars. He was dressed casually, nondescript really. There were no bodyguards, no flashy women. It wasn't what you'd expect for a man once tipped to be the next dictator of North Korea. By Kelvin Chan and Tim Sullivan. UPCOMING: 1,260 words by 1300 GMT, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-SAMSUNG — South Korean special prosecutors say they will indict Samsung's de facto chief on bribery, embezzlement and other charges linked to a political scandal that has toppled President Park Geun-hye, in a huge hit for the country's largest business group. By Youkyung Lee and Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-SAMSUNG-WHAT NEXT — Criminal charges against Samsung's heir, his former mentor and three other Samsung executives could put them behind bars for several years. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CHINA-NKOREA — A senior North Korean diplomat arrives in Beijing for talks following China's ban on coal imports from its neighbor and the killing of the exiled half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TAIWAN-CRACKDOWN ANNIVERSARY — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says the island's democracy is mature enough to handle a thorough investigation into a bloody crackdown on anti-government protesters 70 years ago, an event seen as a rallying point by those who reject China's claim to the self-governing island. By Ralph Jennings. SENT: 870 words.

PHILIPPINES-GERMAN HOSTAGE — The Philippine president apologizes to Germany for failing to stop the beheading of a German hostage by Muslim militants and says a massive offensive backed by fighter jets against the extremists is underway. SENT: 130 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-MILITARY-DRUG CRACKDOWN — The Philippines' main antinarcotics agency signs an agreement with the military to harness troops in President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly crackdown against illegal drugs. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 530 words, photos.

THAILAND-PRISON CONDITIONS — Thailand's prisons fail to meet international standards, with inmates routinely shackled, stuffed into overcrowded cells and forced to work in harsh conditions, an international human rights group says. Thailand also has the highest incarceration rate in Southeast Asia, jailing 425 out of every 100,000 people, according to the International Federation for Human Rights. By Kaweewit Kaewjinda and Dake Kang. SENT: 500 words, photos.

THAILAND-UNIVERSITY SPAT — Rights groups are urging a university to drop an investigation of a group of lecturers who criticized Thailand's military junta, calling the university's response an attack on free speech and academic freedom. SENT: 400 words.

JAPAN-EMPEROR — Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko arrive in Vietnam to promote goodwill and soothe some of the wounds of World War II by meeting with the abandoned wives of former Japanese soldiers. By Tran Van Minh. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-MILITANTS CONVICTED — Five members of a banned militant group are sentenced to death for involvement in the slaying of a Japanese agricultural researcher two years ago. SENT: 180 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan policeman turns his rifle on his colleagues at a checkpoint in southern Helmand province, killing 11 of them before fleeing, officials say. By Mirwais Khan. SENT: 290 words.

PAKISTAN-REGIONAL SUMMIT — Pakistan deploys extra police forces and paramilitary units in the capital to boost security ahead of a regional summit on economic cooperation. By Asif Shahzad. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ISLAMIC STATE — Australian counterterrorism police arrest a man who officials say was planning to advise the Islamic State group on how to develop missiles. SENT: 250 words.

INDIA-US-BAR SHOOTING-CREMATION — Hundreds of grieving relatives and friends tearfully mourn a 32-year-old engineer in his southern Indian hometown after he was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar. By Omer Farooq. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SINGAPORE-BRITAIN-DEPORTATION — A Singaporean grandmother who was deported from Britain because her immigration status had lapsed says police treated her "like a terrorist" before putting her on a plane back to Asia. By Annabelle Liang. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — World stocks eke out modest gains and the dollar weakens against the yen as investors await a speech by President Donald Trump to the U.S. Congress. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 470 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-SAUDI — Oil major Saudi Aramco signs a $7 billion deal to take a 50 percent stake in a mega Malaysian oil refinery project, in a pact expected to help Saudi Arabia increase trade in Southeast Asia. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 450 words, photos.

ASIA-INFRASTRUCTURE — Developing countries in Asia and the Pacific will need to spend up to $1.7 trillion a year, or $26 trillion through 2030, to meet their infrastructure needs and maintain the region's growth momentum, the Asian Development Bank says. That's more than double the previous estimate, made in 2009. By Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 340 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-TRUMP PARTNER — Malaysian property developer Tiah Joo Kim got way more than he bargained for when he signed a licensing deal to use the Trump brand on the Trump International Hotel and Tower that is opening this week in the Canadian city of Vancouver. Prices for condominiums in the building have set records, but police are expecting protests by many who object to having a major Trump-branded property as a city landmark. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CHINA-COAL CONSUMPTION — China's consumption of coal fell in 2016 for a third year in a row, as the world's top carbon polluter emerges as a global leader in addressing global warming. By Louise Watt. SENT: 700 words, photos.

___

