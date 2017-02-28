Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 28, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;89;80;A thunderstorm;88;79;SSW;10;82%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;72;62;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;N;6;72%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;72;54;Cooler with rain;57;46;N;13;61%;91%;2

Algiers, Algeria;63;51;Mostly sunny;61;49;ESE;7;75%;3%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;45;38;A couple of showers;48;41;WSW;16;77%;86%;2

Anchorage, United States;20;4;Partly sunny;15;-4;N;9;69%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;56;39;Mostly sunny;55;37;ESE;5;57%;4%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;27;5;Colder;17;10;WSW;6;92%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;92;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NE;5;74%;66%;6

Athens, Greece;66;50;Clouds and sun;66;50;W;7;65%;57%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;75;65;A few showers;76;63;NW;5;67%;83%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;78;51;Mostly cloudy;78;54;SSE;8;27%;65%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;SSW;6;70%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;91;57;Clouds and sun;90;58;E;9;21%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;95;77;Mostly sunny;96;75;S;9;48%;12%;10

Barcelona, Spain;65;45;Mostly sunny;60;47;WSW;11;60%;4%;4

Beijing, China;59;36;Partly sunny;46;27;NE;14;18%;25%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;71;49;Cooler, morning rain;57;34;W;10;65%;65%;3

Berlin, Germany;50;38;An afternoon shower;47;39;SW;10;66%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;65;48;A t-storm in spots;65;48;ESE;6;77%;75%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;79;66;A t-storm in spots;80;66;NNW;7;76%;73%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;55;40;Showers around;51;37;WSW;14;58%;70%;2

Brussels, Belgium;45;38;Afternoon rain;47;41;WSW;12;75%;85%;2

Bucharest, Romania;63;42;Clouds and sun;64;47;SW;4;73%;65%;3

Budapest, Hungary;62;41;Partly sunny, cooler;49;33;WNW;11;65%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;88;76;Partly sunny, humid;87;76;E;7;66%;66%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;86;65;A t-storm in spots;85;64;SSW;4;49%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;55;37;Cloudy;55;41;SW;6;55%;81%;3

Cairo, Egypt;79;56;Sunshine, pleasant;77;55;NW;10;48%;1%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;SSE;14;69%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;80;70;Sun and some clouds;79;70;ENE;3;61%;38%;11

Chennai, India;90;71;Variable cloudiness;90;72;ENE;5;62%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;63;43;Rain to snow;45;28;WNW;11;75%;83%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;88;76;Downpours;89;76;SE;7;73%;99%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;42;35;A quick shower;43;35;SW;12;76%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;75;66;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;67;N;16;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;82;51;Sunshine and cooler;67;41;N;8;33%;13%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;88;78;A t-storm in spots;91;76;NE;11;77%;55%;9

Delhi, India;91;59;A p.m. t-storm;85;57;N;5;48%;56%;7

Denver, United States;40;20;Mostly sunny;45;22;WSW;5;31%;5%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;85;60;Hazy sunshine;91;62;SSE;4;43%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;91;74;A thunderstorm;86;72;N;4;78%;86%;8

Dublin, Ireland;47;34;Occasional rain;46;36;W;11;78%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;49;39;A few showers;51;37;N;4;61%;99%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;66;53;Plenty of sun;64;53;N;5;69%;1%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;73;62;Cloudy with a shower;69;61;NW;8;73%;46%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;75;59;A t-storm in spots;76;62;ENE;6;76%;65%;9

Havana, Cuba;86;68;Mostly sunny;86;65;ESE;7;61%;2%;9

Helsinki, Finland;40;35;A little p.m. snow;39;33;NW;6;92%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;93;74;Sun and clouds;93;75;E;4;55%;40%;9

Hong Kong, China;69;58;Nice with some sun;72;55;NNE;6;65%;24%;5

Honolulu, United States;78;67;Showers, some heavy;77;67;SSE;8;76%;94%;5

Hyderabad, India;95;63;Hazy sunshine;93;65;SE;7;27%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;70;54;Spotty showers;72;50;NNE;10;58%;89%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;56;45;Partly sunny, mild;61;49;SSW;8;68%;26%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;SW;6;79%;80%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;90;75;A shower in places;90;75;WSW;12;59%;48%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;74;57;A t-storm in spots;78;60;SSE;3;69%;55%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;47;34;Mostly sunny;51;31;WSW;5;42%;3%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;81;63;Hazy sunshine;87;61;NW;7;30%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;70;47;A t-shower in spots;76;49;WSW;6;53%;48%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;96;68;Sunny and hot;100;68;N;9;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;46;37;Clouds and sun;55;39;SSE;11;74%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;86;73;An afternoon shower;86;73;ENE;10;60%;67%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;90;73;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SW;5;73%;65%;5

Kolkata, India;89;62;Hazy sun;92;66;S;5;43%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;90;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;ENE;4;79%;93%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;55;42;A t-storm in spots;53;41;SSE;7;73%;79%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;92;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SSW;5;70%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;84;73;Turning sunny;83;73;SSE;7;68%;42%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;60;50;Periods of sun;61;47;NW;4;81%;26%;2

London, United Kingdom;45;36;A little p.m. rain;46;39;WSW;11;83%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;65;49;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;N;3;31%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;85;76;Rather cloudy;88;74;WSW;6;62%;12%;7

Madrid, Spain;57;39;Partly sunny;58;40;WSW;5;64%;14%;4

Male, Maldives;87;79;Showers, some heavy;86;81;NE;13;83%;97%;5

Manaus, Brazil;82;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ESE;5;78%;77%;7

Manila, Philippines;89;75;A stray shower;90;74;ENE;6;62%;59%;9

Melbourne, Australia;93;59;Sunny and very warm;88;59;SW;8;44%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;82;52;Mostly sunny;82;49;NNE;8;27%;1%;13

Miami, United States;84;73;Some sun, a shower;85;72;SE;11;64%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;49;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;33;WSW;12;81%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;91;77;Mostly sunny;90;78;E;14;60%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;83;72;Partly sunny;85;72;NE;10;60%;37%;7

Montreal, Canada;44;41;Mild with rain;53;24;N;7;84%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;36;33;A bit of a.m. snow;40;35;S;9;81%;67%;1

Mumbai, India;99;78;Hazy and hot;97;76;NNW;9;34%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;82;57;A t-storm in spots;81;57;NNE;14;53%;43%;10

New York, United States;60;54;Spotty showers;72;48;WSW;17;69%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;70;54;Mostly sunny;67;50;WNW;10;51%;29%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;30;19;A little a.m. snow;30;16;SW;4;93%;80%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;52;31;A little p.m. rain;54;38;ENE;4;53%;81%;4

Oslo, Norway;39;33;A bit of a.m. snow;37;27;SSW;5;81%;76%;0

Ottawa, Canada;43;37;Rain;48;14;NW;10;90%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;84;79;Cloudy with a shower;84;80;ENE;7;78%;74%;7

Panama City, Panama;92;77;Partly sunny;91;76;NNW;10;64%;55%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;83;74;Showers, some heavy;83;74;ENE;8;81%;96%;5

Paris, France;44;40;Afternoon rain;53;40;WSW;14;68%;76%;1

Perth, Australia;93;70;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;SE;9;40%;27%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;97;74;Sunny;96;74;ENE;7;46%;23%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;87;75;Thunderstorm;87;75;N;8;83%;82%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;92;70;Partly sunny;93;69;ENE;6;41%;4%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;47;37;Showers around;47;39;SW;13;57%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;54;36;Cooler with rain;42;24;NNW;6;89%;88%;1

Quito, Ecuador;66;50;A t-storm in spots;67;49;N;12;74%;78%;10

Rabat, Morocco;67;46;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;E;6;73%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;89;79;Showers;89;80;E;8;70%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;21;E;4;48%;1%;1

Riga, Latvia;45;34;Occasional rain;43;33;SW;7;95%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;90;75;A t-storm in spots;92;78;WNW;5;61%;59%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;69;53;A morning shower;73;58;SE;9;36%;76%;9

Rome, Italy;60;47;Periods of sun;60;38;NE;6;61%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;38;37;Rain and drizzle;40;35;SSE;7;77%;80%;1

San Francisco, United States;57;42;Plenty of sunshine;58;42;WNW;5;63%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;84;64;A t-storm in spots;84;63;ENE;12;56%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;82;76;A shower in places;83;76;E;14;70%;66%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;79;65;Partly sunny;79;66;NNE;5;71%;29%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;78;48;Sunshine and nice;80;48;ENE;5;28%;25%;14

Santiago, Chile;87;59;Mostly sunny;87;59;SW;6;51%;44%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;83;70;Sun and some clouds;83;70;N;8;74%;31%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;58;48;Periods of sun;59;44;WSW;4;72%;28%;2

Seattle, United States;45;41;Rain and drizzle;49;43;S;10;75%;79%;1

Seoul, South Korea;53;34;Occasional rain;51;35;NNE;6;53%;83%;2

Shanghai, China;59;45;Showers around;59;39;NNW;13;59%;83%;5

Singapore, Singapore;86;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;N;5;81%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;66;40;Afternoon rain;63;35;WNW;8;64%;91%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;83;73;A shower in spots;84;72;ENE;20;67%;65%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;41;33;Cloudy with a shower;42;33;SW;10;84%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;81;69;Showers and t-storms;78;68;S;13;80%;93%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;64;57;Decreasing clouds;70;55;SW;7;64%;14%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;44;33;Periods of rain;40;33;NNW;7;90%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;49;37;A shower in the p.m.;52;35;NNW;6;71%;85%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;61;33;Mild with sunshine;56;34;NNE;6;58%;7%;4

Tehran, Iran;64;40;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;NE;7;27%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;78;57;A stray shower;71;57;SW;5;59%;57%;5

Tirana, Albania;70;53;Periods of rain;63;39;N;9;72%;74%;2

Tokyo, Japan;48;35;Thickening clouds;53;41;NNE;7;59%;70%;4

Toronto, Canada;45;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;20;WNW;19;85%;85%;3

Tripoli, Libya;66;53;Sunshine;70;51;NE;8;51%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;71;50;Partly sunny;66;46;W;9;66%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;18;-1;Sunny and warmer;30;3;ESE;6;72%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;44;33;Rain and drizzle;43;38;SSE;5;64%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;55;40;Showers around;51;37;WSW;14;50%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;88;63;Sunny and warmer;89;65;E;6;45%;8%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;50;39;Occasional rain;48;33;WSW;10;79%;61%;0

Warsaw, Poland;57;39;A little a.m. rain;47;35;SW;11;72%;64%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;70;59;Sunny and breezy;70;59;N;17;72%;26%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;98;64;Sunshine and warm;97;68;WSW;5;45%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;47;17;Mostly sunny;40;20;NE;2;68%;2%;5

