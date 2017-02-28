EU court rejects bid to nix tariffs on Chinese solar panels

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union court has dismissed a bid by 26 companies to annul anti-dumping tariffs imposed by the bloc on Chinese solar panels more than three years ago.

The 28-nation EU raised import duties on Chinese solar panels and key components at the end of 2013 after concluding that Beijing improperly subsidized manufacturers and that the panels were being sold well below their normal market value.

The EU's Luxembourg-based General Court on Tuesday upheld all the duties, finding that it was also proper to apply them when parts of panels originated in other countries but were exported as part of a product from China.

Chinese authorities have argued that Europe is hurting efforts to fight climate change by charging higher import duties on Chinese photovoltaic technology.