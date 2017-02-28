Historically black colleges pushing for financial support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of presidents from the country's historically black colleges and universities are in Washington to meet with Trump administration and Republican officials, seeking policy changes and funding they hope will benefit their schools.

Some HBCU presidents are engaging the administration over the objections of their alumni and students, but say they can ill afford to play politics and must focus on securing federal resources, regardless of which political party is in office. Trump is expected to sign an executive order aimed at HBCUs on Tuesday and has signaled that he will make the schools a priority in his administration.

Despite the fact that only 8 percent of African-Americans voted for the president in November, the heads of these institutions say many HBCUs are located in states governed by Republicans.